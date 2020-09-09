Sottosanti, Deborah A. FEURA BUSH Deborah A. Sottosanti, 65, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 5, 2020. Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 11, at 12 p.m. in the Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, 490 Delaware Ave., Albany. Relatives and friends are invited and may also visit with Debbie's family prior to the service from 10 - 11:45 a.m. at the funeral home. In accordance with current N.Y.S. mandated health guidelines, visitors will be limited to 30 at any given time during the visitation and masks are required and social distancing will be observed. Online condolences may be offered at danielkeenanfuneralhome.com