Deborah A. Sottosanti
Sottosanti, Deborah A. FEURA BUSH Deborah A. Sottosanti, 65, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 5, 2020. Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 11, at 12 p.m. in the Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, 490 Delaware Ave., Albany. Relatives and friends are invited and may also visit with Debbie's family prior to the service from 10 - 11:45 a.m. at the funeral home. In accordance with current N.Y.S. mandated health guidelines, visitors will be limited to 30 at any given time during the visitation and masks are required and social distancing will be observed. Online condolences may be offered at danielkeenanfuneralhome.com




Published in Albany Times Union from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
10:00 - 11:45 AM
Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, Inc.
SEP
11
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, Inc.
490 Delaware Avenue
Albany, NY 12209
(518) 463-1594
September 9, 2020
Gary, So sorry to hear about Debbie. Praying for comfort for you
Max and Patty
Bill maxwell
Classmate
