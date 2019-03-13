Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Deborah A. Vadney-Sontheimer. View Sign

Vadney - Sontheimer, Deborah A. RENSSELAER Debbie Vadney-Sontheimer, 61, found peace and comfort from her declining health on March 7, 2019, in the loving care of her family and the wonderful staff of the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's. Debbie was born on December 11, 1957 in Albany to Margaret (Benedict) and Thomas J. Vadney. December is enveloped by Christmas joy and love which nestled deep in Debbie's heart. She was truly a gift to her beloved family and friends. Memories of many holiday celebrations and in her garden where her loving care brought sunshine and warmth to her beautiful flowers. Truly fitting that beyond her family, Debbie filled her home with an unmatched collection of "Precious Moments" figurines. It is a symbolic reminder of what was most important in her life. Debbie was predeceased by her parents; sister Pamela Vadney; and brother Robert Vadney. Debbie is survived by her loving husband Steve Sontheimer; daughters Kelly Ann (Stephen) Bray, Amy Jo (Jerry) Dubin; sons, Thomas J. Vadney and Christopher M. Sumner. Her beloved grandchildren, Xavier & Xander Travers, Thomas Jr. and Dylan Vadney, Paul Jr., Tylor and Andrew DeRouville, Kaelin, James and Jonathan Bray, Dominic and Jaxon Sontheimer, Garrett Brennan and Robert Sumner. Brothers William Thomas (Barb), Richard (Annette) and John Vadney. Sisters, Teresa and Sharon Vadney. Debbie is also survived by many nieces and nephews she adored and to all who knew her as Ma or Grammi. Her love was endless. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday March 16, at Coltrain Funeral Home 134 River Street, Middleburgh. All are invited to visit with the family from 10 11 a.m. prior to the service. A celebration of life will be held proceeding the service at 6239 Johnston Road Albany, 12203. Memorial contributions in her name can be made to The Community Hospice, Gift Processing Center, 310 S. Manning Blvd. Albany, N.Y. 12208 Online condolences and memories can be shared at



Vadney - Sontheimer, Deborah A. RENSSELAER Debbie Vadney-Sontheimer, 61, found peace and comfort from her declining health on March 7, 2019, in the loving care of her family and the wonderful staff of the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's. Debbie was born on December 11, 1957 in Albany to Margaret (Benedict) and Thomas J. Vadney. December is enveloped by Christmas joy and love which nestled deep in Debbie's heart. She was truly a gift to her beloved family and friends. Memories of many holiday celebrations and in her garden where her loving care brought sunshine and warmth to her beautiful flowers. Truly fitting that beyond her family, Debbie filled her home with an unmatched collection of "Precious Moments" figurines. It is a symbolic reminder of what was most important in her life. Debbie was predeceased by her parents; sister Pamela Vadney; and brother Robert Vadney. Debbie is survived by her loving husband Steve Sontheimer; daughters Kelly Ann (Stephen) Bray, Amy Jo (Jerry) Dubin; sons, Thomas J. Vadney and Christopher M. Sumner. Her beloved grandchildren, Xavier & Xander Travers, Thomas Jr. and Dylan Vadney, Paul Jr., Tylor and Andrew DeRouville, Kaelin, James and Jonathan Bray, Dominic and Jaxon Sontheimer, Garrett Brennan and Robert Sumner. Brothers William Thomas (Barb), Richard (Annette) and John Vadney. Sisters, Teresa and Sharon Vadney. Debbie is also survived by many nieces and nephews she adored and to all who knew her as Ma or Grammi. Her love was endless. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday March 16, at Coltrain Funeral Home 134 River Street, Middleburgh. All are invited to visit with the family from 10 11 a.m. prior to the service. A celebration of life will be held proceeding the service at 6239 Johnston Road Albany, 12203. Memorial contributions in her name can be made to The Community Hospice, Gift Processing Center, 310 S. Manning Blvd. Albany, N.Y. 12208 Online condolences and memories can be shared at www.coltrainfuneralhome.com Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close