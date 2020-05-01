Zeto, Deborah A. "Debbie" TROY Deborah A. "Debbie" Zeto, 65 of Glen Avenue, passed away suddenly at her residence on Monday, April 27, 2020. Born in Cohoes and educated in Cohoes followed by Lansingburgh, she was the daughter of the late Joseph W. Lajeunesse and the late Joyce M. Ormsby Hourigan; and the stepdaughter of the late Anne M. Lajeunesse and the late John V. Hourigan Jr. She was also predeceased by her sister Arleen M. Russell of Troy. She was formerly a school bus driver for National Transportation (Laidlaw Transit) and a bartender at Gage's Bar in Troy. She was currently employed at Folmsbee Transportation (Durham School Services) as a school bus driver, driver trainer, 19-A Examiner and SBDI Certified Examiner. She was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles (3773 Auxiliary in Lansingburgh) and the All Troy Athletic Club in Lansingburgh. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, singing, laughing and playing darts or just hanging out in a backyard for a get-together. Hampton Beach was her favorite place to get away for a weekend in the summer. She loved watching her paranormal shows and trying new recipes after watching her cooking shows. Her favorite time of the day was relaxing with her two fur babies Toby and Bonzi. She is survived by her husband of 21 years, Jeffrey R. Zeto; her son, Daniel C. Visconi (Melissa) of Watervliet; two daughters, Nekiya M. Walker and Jillian M. Murray (Shawn) of Troy; her stepdaughter, Angela M. Miranda of Troy; two sisters, Mary E. Lajeunesse of Waterford and Jacqueline K. Adams (Justin) of Troy; her brother, John V. Hourigan III (Rebecca) of Loudonville; 16 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was also loved and will be remembered by many close friends who she considered family, her co-workers and children who knew her as "bus driver Debbie." A celebration of life will be announced in the near future. Those wishing to remember Debbie in a special way may make a donation to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204. For online condolences please visit mcdonaldandsonfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 1, 2020.