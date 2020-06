Dearstyne, Deborah EAGLE BRIDGE Deborah Dearstyne, 60, died June 5, 2020. Call, 3-7 p.m. today at Ackley, Ross & Gariepy, Cambridge. Service, 11 a.m. Friday in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Cambridge. gariepyfuneralhomes.com

