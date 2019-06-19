Lewis, Deborah E. EAGLE MILLS Deborah E. (Bornt) Lewis, 67, a resident of Eagle Mills for over 40 years, died suddenly on Monday, June 17, 2019, at Samaritan Hospital with her family by her side, following a short illness. Born in Troy on October 19, 1951, and raised on the family's Raymertown farm, Deborah was the oldest of five children born to the late Raymond L. and Marion (Lloyd) Bornt. Deborah was a graduate of Tamarac High School and recently attended and enjoyed her 50th class reunion. She was also a graduate of Hudson Valley Community College, where she earned an associate's degree in business administration. For several years, she was employed by the Machnick Builders Inc. of Green Island as the accounts payable officer and later worked for a time at the Rueben Dialysis Center in Troy. Most recently, she had been employed as a clerk at the New York Oncology Hematology office in Clifton Park. After several years of service, she retired in April of this year. Deborah was an active and serving member of Hope United Methodist Church in Eagle Mills. She hosted the weekly coffee hour after Sunday service and either chaired or assisted on many of the church dinner fund-raisers throughout the years. Deborah's joy came from spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and her friends. She enjoyed the "old school" pastimes of quilting and sewing and was an avid New York Yankees fan. Deborah is survived by her best friend and partner for many years, Thomas Bulson of Eagle Mills; her children, Heather and John Vooris of West Sand Lake and Michael and Sheri Lewis of Brunswick; her grandchildren, Travis Vooris and Bailey Vooris of West Sand Lake and Hunter Lewis and McKenna Lewis of Brunswick; her siblings, Cherry (the late Peter) Havnen of Watervliet, David and Dawn Bornt of Raymertown, Gerald and Sylvia Bornt of Raymertown, and Holly and George Milne of Cropseyville; three brothers and sisters-in-law, Richard and Linda Bulson of Troy, Larry and Maria Bulson of Falls Village, Conn., and Brian Bulson and Debbie Harblin of Poestenkill; her former husband and friend for many years, Kent Lewis of Brunswick, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. A funeral service for Deb will be held on Thursday, June 20, at 11 a.m. in the Hope United Methodist Church, 566 Brunswick Road in Eagle Mills with Reverend Dave Martin officiating. Burial will follow in Eagle Mills Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the church on Wednesday, June 19, from 4-7 p.m. Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to the Hope United Methodist Church, 566 Brunswick Road, Troy, NY, 12180, in memory of Deborah E. Lewis.
Published in Albany Times Union on June 19, 2019