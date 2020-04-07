Pafundi, Deborah Essary SLINGERLANDS Deborah Essary Pafundi, 66 of Slingerlands, passed away at her home on Saturday, April 4, 2020, after her courageous battle with cancer. Deborah was predeceased by her father Howard Essary; her siblings, Elbert and Janice Essary; and her brother-in-law, William Meyl. She is survived by her loving husband Daniel Pafundi; her mother Beverly Essary; and her sister Mary Meyl. She will always be remembered as a devoted aunt to Melissa Lord, Nathan Meyl and Caitlin Meyl; as well as a great-aunt to nine great-nieces and nephews. Deborah worked for the State of New York, and had recently retired. She had a lifelong love of animals. Contributions may be made to your local animal shelter in memory of her. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Please visit www.cremationcapitaldistrict.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 7, 2020