1/1
Deborah I. Pompey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Deborah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pompey, Deborah I. TROY Deborah I. Pompey, 67 of McChesney Avenue, died on Monday, July 27, 2020, at Westchester Medical Center. Born and educated in Troy, she was a lifelong resident there and was the daughter of the late Richard T. and Ann T. Bleau Shaver. Deborah had been employed for over 30 years by the state of New York having retired from the N.Y.S. Office of Medicaid Inspector General in 2012. She was a member of CSEA and PEF. She enjoyed spending time at casinos. She was the widow of the late Melvin Pompey who died in 2005. She was the mother of Melissa Pompey of Troy; and sister of Doris Shaver of Colonie, Diana Mazzone (Roger) of Kingston, Nancy Hildreth (Albert Smith) of Ghent, Charles Shaver (JoAnn) of Schenectady, Sandra Ross (William) of Ft. Edward and the late Michael Shaver. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her longtime canine companion, Mika. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in the Elmwood Hill Cemetery, Troy. Those who wish may make contributions to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY 12204 or the American Heart Association, 4 Atrium Dr., #100, Albany, NY, 12205. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jul. 30, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved