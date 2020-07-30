Pompey, Deborah I. TROY Deborah I. Pompey, 67 of McChesney Avenue, died on Monday, July 27, 2020, at Westchester Medical Center. Born and educated in Troy, she was a lifelong resident there and was the daughter of the late Richard T. and Ann T. Bleau Shaver. Deborah had been employed for over 30 years by the state of New York having retired from the N.Y.S. Office of Medicaid Inspector General in 2012. She was a member of CSEA and PEF. She enjoyed spending time at casinos. She was the widow of the late Melvin Pompey who died in 2005. She was the mother of Melissa Pompey of Troy; and sister of Doris Shaver of Colonie, Diana Mazzone (Roger) of Kingston, Nancy Hildreth (Albert Smith) of Ghent, Charles Shaver (JoAnn) of Schenectady, Sandra Ross (William) of Ft. Edward and the late Michael Shaver. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her longtime canine companion, Mika. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in the Elmwood Hill Cemetery, Troy. Those who wish may make contributions to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY 12204 or the American Heart Association
, 4 Atrium Dr., #100, Albany, NY, 12205. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com