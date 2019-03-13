Whitbeck, Deborah J. SELKIRK Deborah J. Whitbeck, 64, passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019. She was born on December 28, 1954, to the late John and Rose Whitbeck. Deborah grew up in Albany but lived most of her life in the Coeymans area. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, adult coloring, Native American culture, wrestling and collecting Coca Cola memorabilia. Deborah will be reunited with her only sibling, Betty Moore, and late relatives. Deborah is survived by her four children, Hector M. Rosario Jr., Ramon S. Foronda, Samantha R. Whitbeck, John M. Whitbeck; five grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. Family and friends are welcome to celebrate her life at Babcock Funeral Home in Ravena on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at 10:30 a.m.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Deborah J. Whitbeck.
Babcock Funeral Home Inc
19 Pulver Ave
Ravena, NY 12143
(518) 756-8333
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 13, 2019