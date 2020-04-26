Deborah L. Cummings (1957 - 2020)
Cummings, Deborah L. ALCOVE Deborah L. Cummings, 62 of Alcove, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020. Born in Charleston, W.Va. on May 22, 1957, she was the daughter of the late Kenneth and Lila Ferrell. Raised in Colonie, she graduated from Colonie Central High School in 1975 where she was one of two girls that were first to join a shop class reserved for boys. She graduated in 1976 from Hudson Valley Community College with her certification as a dental assistant and worked for many years at Lysenko Dental in Voorheesville. Debi was a social butterfly, always the life of the party who brought a smile to everyone's face. She was an avid animal lover and will be missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her husband, David Cummings; children, Ian (Stephanie) and Ashley Cummings; and was "Mimi" to Thomas and Lucas Cummings. She is also survived by a loving extended family. Services are private at the convenience of the family. Donations may be made in memory of Deborah Cummings to the Melodies Center for Childhood Cancer and Blood Disorders, 43 New Scotland Ave., Albany, NY, 12208. applebeefuneralhome.com

Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 26, 2020
