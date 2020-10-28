Thomas, Deborah L. WATERFORD Deborah Lee Thomas, age 62, passed from this life on October 24, 2020. Born in Troy, Deborah was the daughter of James and Shirley (Zapf) Seabury of Florida. She was raised and educated in Averill Park and soon, following her graduation from Averill Park High School, was married and started a family. Deborah dedicated much of her life to caring for her children and grandchildren and also worked as a waitress for several local restaurants including Mangia, Parkwood and the Reel Seafood Company. Her pleasant way and welcoming smile made her a favorite with her co-workers and guests alike. Deborah enjoyed baking, cooking, visiting the diner, vacationing on Cape Cod and shopping. Of all the things she enjoyed, none could hold a candle to the pleasure she received from being with her family; attending her daughter Katie's sporting events and her grandchildren's various activities. Deborah was wife of Rodney J. Thomas Sr.; mother of Rodney "RJ" Thomas Jr. (Katie), Crystal Thomas and Katie Thomas; "Nennie" of Mason Bedard, Theodore Gavin, Emily Bedard, Frankie Jane Thomas, Chloe Thomas, Lillian Bedard and Jayson Hebert; and sister of Jimmy Seabury (Lora). Friends are invited to visit with Deborah's family on Friday, October 30, from 3 until 6 p.m. at the Parker Bros. Memorial, 2013 Broadway, Watervliet. A private cremation will follow. For those wishing to remember Deborah in a special way, donations may be made to the Waterford Youth Council in care of the Town of Waterford, 65 Broad St., Waterford, NY, 12188. Visit parkerbrosmemorial for driving directions and to leave a message for Deborah's family.