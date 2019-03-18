Mundt, Deborah Louise MELROSE Deborah Louise Mundt, 54, beloved wife of John J. Jojo, passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019, at the Community Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital after a long illness. Born in Mount Kisco, N.Y. on November 4, 1964, Debbie was the beloved daughter of Donald L. Mundt of Danbury, Conn. and the late Joyce Palmieri Mundt. She was raised and educated in Katonah, N.Y. and was a 1982 graduate of John Jay High School where she was the class valedictorian. In 1986 she graduated from UAlbany with a bachelor's degree in business administration. Debbie was employed by Sage College of Albany as a bursar for five years. Following the birth of her daughter Malana, she was a stay at home mom. Her two favorite places to be were in the garden and the kitchen. She was a wonderful mother and provider, as well as an avid animal lover, especially to her dogs and cats. In addition to her father, Donald, and her loving husband of 30 years, John, she is the loving mother of Malana E. Jojo and her husband David Hines of Clifton Park; dear sister of Donald L. Mundt of Milford, Conn.; and daughter-in-law of Jean Jojo of Watervliet and the late Joseph Jojo. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Community Hospice, Gift Processing Center, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY 12208 or to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Avenue, Menands, NY 12204. The family would like to extend their special thanks to the nurses and staff of the Community Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital for their tireless work and compassion. Condolence book at ParkerBrosMemorial.com.
Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
2013 Broadway
Watervliet, NY 12189-2225
(518) 273-3223
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 18, 2019