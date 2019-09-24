Alcombright, Deborah M. "Debby" RENSSELAER Deborah M. "Debby" Alcombright, age 68, passed away suddenly Sunday, September 22, 2019, at Albany Medical Center. Funeral from the W. J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home, 1700 Washington Avenue Rensselaer Friday morning at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. at St. Michael the Archangel Church, Williams Road, North Greenbush where a funeral Mass will be offered. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the funeral home Thursday from 4-7 p.m. Interment will be in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. A special thank you to the staff at the Albany Medical Center Emergency Room Dept. for the care, concern and compassion shown to Debby and her family. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Special Olympics New York, unified champions schools, 504 Balltown Road, Schenectady, NY 12304 and/or Wynantskill Community Special Education PTA, 25 East Avenue Troy, NY 12180. Condolence page at wjlyonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019