De Graaf-Bryce Funeral Home
4392 Route 150
West Sand Lake, NY 12196
(518) 674-5790
Graveside service
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
New Rural Cemetery
330 Third Avenue Extension
Rensselaer, NY
View Map
Deborra Ruth Wallace

Deborra Ruth Wallace Obituary
Wallace, Deborra Ruth NORTH GREENBUSH Deborra Ruth Wallace, 63 of Buckbee Road, passed October 18, 2019, at her residence. Born in Albany, she was daughter of the late Ruben George Wallace and Glenda Erchliman Wallace. She earned her associates degree in electrical construction and maintenance from Hudson Valley Community College. Deborra was a retired school bus driver for Averill Park Central Schools and was one of the first women licensed as an electrician in New York State. She owned horses, loved horseback riding and was #1 in the state many years ago. Deborra enjoyed motorcycle riding, fishing, her dogs and cats, making conversation with people and was a devoted daughter to her mother who passed in 2008. She is survived by a sister, Marcia Wallace; beloved confidant, William Poor; and was predeceased by a brother, John Wallace. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the graveside service on Tuesday, October 22, at 10 a.m. in New Rural Cemetery 330 Third Avenue Extension Rensselaer with Rabbi Debora Gordon, officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Deborra Ruth Wallace to the ASPCA .To sign the guest book, light a candle or for service directions, visit www.brycefh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 20, 2019
