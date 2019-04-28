Bauer, Debra A. ALBANY Debra A Bauer , 64, passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Albany County Nursing Home with loving family by side. Debra was the daughter of the late Gerald Colliton and Jean (Biglow) Colliton. She was born in Albany and worked for New York State her whole career. She was a dedicated volunteer for over 25 years for the Capital District Chapter of the Spinal Cord Society. She loved concerts, watching hot air balloons, dancing, shopping and the beach. Debra is survived by her sons, Christopher and Edward; a sister, Pamela (Joshua Greenberg) Robinson; a brother James Colliton; and a granddaughter, Jasmine Bauer. She is also survived by several sisters-in-law, a brother-in-law, several nieces, nephews and cousins. She is also survived by her life long friend Terry Gaetano. She was predeceased by a brother Gerald Colliton; her ex-husband, Edward Bauer; and a sister-in-law Barbara Mull. Calling hours will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie on April 29, from 4 to 7 p.m. A funeral service will be held on April 30, at 10:30 a.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, Colonie. Burial will follow the service in Our Lady of Angels Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the at To leave an online message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 28, 2019