Curry, Debra A. HALFMOON Debra Curry, age 56 of Halfmoon, passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019. Born on October 21, 1962, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Juliette Curry. Debra earned her law degree from the Western New England College of Law and practiced law in Connecticut for several years before moving back to New York. She spent her career working for New York State for 20 years, and recently retired as a legal assistant for the Office for People With Developmental Disabilities. She was very active in St. Edward the Confessor Church, serving in the choir, lector, and as a greeter. She was the founder and past president of the Turner Syndrome Society of the Capital District. She is survived by her sister Sandra (Gregory) Mincher; brother David (Lisa) Curry; and three nieces and three nephews, three great-nieces and three great-nephews, and her loving dog Reilly. Calling hours will be held on Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Catricala Funeral Home Inc., 1597 Route 9, Clifton Park, with a funeral Mass on Monday at 10 a.m. in St. Edward the Confessor Church. Burial will be in Jonesville Cemetery. The family requests no flowers be sent. Instead, donations may be made in her memory to the Turner Syndrome Society by going to www.turnersyndrome.org, or to the Northeast Kidney Foundation, 22 Colvin Ave., Albany, NY, 12206. To express condolences, please visit www.catricalafuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 29, 2019