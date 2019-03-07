Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Decker, Debra A. (Skidmore) LATHAM Debra A. (Morano) Skidmore Decker, 66, passed from this life on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at her home with her family by her side. Born in Troy on May 16, 1952, Debra was the loving daughter of the late Guy and Helena (Riggio) Morano. Raised in both Troy and Watervliet, Debra was a 1970 graduate of Watervliet High School. She was employed the N.Y.S. and Local Retirement System in Albany for 13 years before relocating to Barrie, Ontario, Canada where she resided for a number of years before returning to Watervliet. In recent years, Debra enjoyed spending quiet times at home and with her family. She was the much-loved wife of Robert A. Decker; mother of Christine Skidmore of Albany; stepmother of Robert A. Decker Jr. of Watervliet and Lisa Koci (Garrett) of Columbus, Ohio; sister of Guy Morano of Watervliet and the late Robert Morano whose wife Maureen of California survives; niece of Ben Morano of Troy and Joe Morano (late Marge) of Maplewood; six step-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins. A funeral service in celebration of Debra's life will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. in the Parker Bros. Memorial, 2013 Broadway, Watervliet. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Troy. Friends are invited to attend and may also visit with Debra's family on Friday, from 4 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Those wishing to remember Debra in a special way may make a donation to the , 1717 Central Ave., Albany, NY, 12205 or to the Lupus Foundation of America, Northeast Regional Office, 315 West 36th St., New York, NY, 10018. Visit







2013 Broadway

Watervliet , NY 12189-2225

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.