Deluke, Debra A. ALBANY Debra A. DeLuke, 64, passed through the gates of heaven on November 21, 2019. Debra was the beloved daughter of Hans Hansen; sister of Hans (Lisa) Hansen Jr.; mother of Corina and Sonya; step-daughter Lawrays; cherished grandmother of Karissa, Nadya, Gianna, Izaiah, Shane, Christa, Tylyn, Tiana, Dante, Tyasia and many more grandchildren; aunt of Aarika and Hans "Andrew" Hansen III; many loved family members in Buffalo and Arizona; as well as best friend Colleen. She had an extensive and prosperous career in nursing for nearly 40 years; the last part in which was spent at Evergreen Commons with friends she loved like family. She was predeceased by husband Peter J. DeLuke; mother, Anna Hansen; and sister, Lucille Hansen. Debra was unconditionally loving and selfless. She continuously offered positivity, support, and encouragement to those around her. Her smile energy and humor will be gravely missed. A memorial service will be held 6 p.m. on Monday, November 25, at the Babcock Funeral Home, Ravena.
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 24, 2019