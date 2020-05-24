Hyde, Debra A. TROY Debra A. Hyde, 61, died on Monday, May 18, 2020. Born in Rensselaer, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Margaret (McCormack) Mackey.Debra is survived by her triplets, David M., Jennifer M., and Christopher J. Hyde; her grandson, Tyler Besanceney; her brothers, Bob, Ed, David and Billy Mackey; her sister Catherine Sammon and many nieces and nephews. Debra was a loving mother to her adored triplets and cherished her grandson. Her family was her whole life. She enjoyed gardening and reading. All services will be private.