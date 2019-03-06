Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Debra A. Schramek. View Sign

Schramek, Debra A. ALBANY Debra A. Schramek, 66 of Albany, passed away peacefully on March 2, 2019, at the Home of the Good Shepherd in Malta, surrounded by her loving family. Debra was born in Troy on January 16, 1953, she was the daughter of Marjorie (Schillinger) Schramek and the late William J. Schramek. She was married to Daniel F. Gonsiewski and shared a blessed and devoted union of 35 years prior to her passing. Deb was the assistant director at the Albany County Crime Victims & Sexual Violence Center in Albany. She was very involved, caring and was passionate about women's issues. She was a former Girl Scout leader and edited the newsletters for the neighborhood association and Food Co-Op. Deb truly enjoyed summers in Caroga Lake with her family and friends. Deb is survived by her beloved husband Dan; her two loving daughters, Sara (Alex Weldon) Gonsiewski of Albany, Katherine Gonsiewski of Oregon; as well as her adored grandsons, Max and Ben Weldon; her mother, Marjorie Schramek; and siblings, Karen (David) Muzio of Latham, Robert (Debbie) Schramek of Halfmoon, Christopher (Jackie McElduff) Schramek of Maryland and Michael (Victoria) Schramek of Johnsonville. Deb is also survived by her aunt Marion and cousin, Eileen Normile both of Florida; as well as several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Saturday, March 9, from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, 490 Delaware Ave., Albany. Funeral services for Deb will be celebrated at 2 p.m. at the conclusion of the visitation in the funeral home with Reverend Kathy Ryan officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Deb's memory to the Lewy Body Dementia Association at







490 Delaware Avenue

Albany , NY 12209

490 Delaware Avenue

Albany , NY 12209

(518) 463-1594

