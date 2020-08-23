VanBuren, Debra A. AVERILL PARK Debra A. VanBuren, 59, of Victor Lane, died peacefully on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at her home after a long illness. Born in Troy, Debbie was the daughter of the late Thomas W. and Virginia Dodson Clickner Sr. and the beloved wife of Neil W. VanBuren Jr. Debbie was a lifelong resident of the West Sand Lake/ Averill Park area and was a 1979 graduate of the Averill Park High School. Debbie was a stay at home mom until her children were grown when she became a preschool teacher at Story Place Pre School in Castleton. Debbie enjoyed trips to the ocean, rides in her Mustang, planting flowers, her solar lights and spending time with her family. Survivors in addition to her husband include her daughter, Christina (Donald) Schreiner of Averill Park; sons, Neil (Shannon) VanBuren of Averill Park and Robert (Miranda) VanBuren of East Lansing, Mich.; her granddaughters, Samantha and Sabrina Schreiner; her brothers, Thomas (Charlene) Clickner of Melrose, David Clickner of Castleton, Robert Clickner of Guilderland and Gary Clickner of Albany; and several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited and may call 4-7 p.m. on Monday, August 24, at the Perry-Komdat Funeral Chapel, 2691 NY 43 at Glass Lake, Averill Park. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, August 25 at the Elmwood Cemetery, Rte. 150, West Sand Lake. Social distancing and masks will be required at the services per most recent state requirements. If desired, donations in memory of Debra A. VanBuren may be made to the Make A Wish Foundation, 3 Washington Square, Albany, NY 12205 Visit perrykomdat.com
