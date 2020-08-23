1/1
Debra A. VanBuren
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Debra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
VanBuren, Debra A. AVERILL PARK Debra A. VanBuren, 59, of Victor Lane, died peacefully on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at her home after a long illness. Born in Troy, Debbie was the daughter of the late Thomas W. and Virginia Dodson Clickner Sr. and the beloved wife of Neil W. VanBuren Jr. Debbie was a lifelong resident of the West Sand Lake/ Averill Park area and was a 1979 graduate of the Averill Park High School. Debbie was a stay at home mom until her children were grown when she became a preschool teacher at Story Place Pre School in Castleton. Debbie enjoyed trips to the ocean, rides in her Mustang, planting flowers, her solar lights and spending time with her family. Survivors in addition to her husband include her daughter, Christina (Donald) Schreiner of Averill Park; sons, Neil (Shannon) VanBuren of Averill Park and Robert (Miranda) VanBuren of East Lansing, Mich.; her granddaughters, Samantha and Sabrina Schreiner; her brothers, Thomas (Charlene) Clickner of Melrose, David Clickner of Castleton, Robert Clickner of Guilderland and Gary Clickner of Albany; and several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited and may call 4-7 p.m. on Monday, August 24, at the Perry-Komdat Funeral Chapel, 2691 NY 43 at Glass Lake, Averill Park. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, August 25 at the Elmwood Cemetery, Rte. 150, West Sand Lake. Social distancing and masks will be required at the services per most recent state requirements. If desired, donations in memory of Debra A. VanBuren may be made to the Make A Wish Foundation, 3 Washington Square, Albany, NY 12205 Visit perrykomdat.com for directions and a private guestbook.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Perry-Komdat Funeral Chapel Inc
Send Flowers
AUG
25
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Elmwood Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Perry-Komdat Funeral Chapel Inc
2691 Ny Highway 43
Averill Park, NY 12018
(518) 674-3100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved