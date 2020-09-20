Duff, Debra Anne (Manny) WATERVLIET Debra Anne (Manny) Duff, 66, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 19, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Catherine Ruth (Collins) and Harry J. Manny. Debra attended Sacred Heart of Mary School and graduated from Watervliet High School, class of 1972. She attended St. Margaret's Nursing School and worked for the state of New York. Debra enjoyed art and spending time with her family especially her loving son Ross. Debra is survived by her son, Ross J. Duff; her siblings, Mark S. Manny of Saratoga Springs, and Lynnette M. (Timothy) Gannon of Johnsonville; her uncle, T. Leo (Jane) Collins of Watervliet; and her aunt, Ann T. Collins of Cohoes. She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to her parents, Debra was predeceased by her sister, Cynthia (Manny) Scott; her loving aunts, Doris Collins, Mary Larkin, Aline Graber and Patricia Collins; and her special uncle, Charlie Manny who always made Debbie laugh. There is no more suffering Deb, you are home and happy now. Funeral services for Debra will be private to the family. Burial will be in St. Patrick's Cemetery. Those wishing to remember Debra in a special way may make memorial contributions in her name to The Wildwood Programs, 2995 Curry Road, Schenectady, NY, 12303. To leave a message of condolence for the family online please visit ParkerBrosMemorial.com