Debra Anne (Manny) Duff
Duff, Debra Anne (Manny) WATERVLIET Debra Anne (Manny) Duff, 66, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 19, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Catherine Ruth (Collins) and Harry J. Manny. Debra attended Sacred Heart of Mary School and graduated from Watervliet High School, class of 1972. She attended St. Margaret's Nursing School and worked for the state of New York. Debra enjoyed art and spending time with her family especially her loving son Ross. Debra is survived by her son, Ross J. Duff; her siblings, Mark S. Manny of Saratoga Springs, and Lynnette M. (Timothy) Gannon of Johnsonville; her uncle, T. Leo (Jane) Collins of Watervliet; and her aunt, Ann T. Collins of Cohoes. She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to her parents, Debra was predeceased by her sister, Cynthia (Manny) Scott; her loving aunts, Doris Collins, Mary Larkin, Aline Graber and Patricia Collins; and her special uncle, Charlie Manny who always made Debbie laugh. There is no more suffering Deb, you are home and happy now. Funeral services for Debra will be private to the family. Burial will be in St. Patrick's Cemetery. Those wishing to remember Debra in a special way may make memorial contributions in her name to The Wildwood Programs, 2995 Curry Road, Schenectady, NY, 12303. To leave a message of condolence for the family online please visit ParkerBrosMemorial.com








Published in Albany Times Union on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
2013 Broadway
Watervliet, NY 12189-2225
(518) 273-3223
September 20, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home
