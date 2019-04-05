Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Debra K. Chiera. View Sign

Chiera, Debra K. TROY Debra K. Chiera, 62, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital after a courageous battle with cancer. Debra was a hairstylist who worked in various salons in the Capital District and who had operated her own salon, LePrintemps in Loudonville. In her younger years, Debra enjoyed modeling and making her own jewelry. Debra is survived by her sister, Kim (Don) Hilliker; her two devoted nieces, Jennifer (Kevin) Teson and Staci (Tim) Teson, her nieces Melissa Razzano and Emilee (Peter) Walker and her nephew Jason (Julia) Forner; her uncles, Shigenobu Okada and Kevin (Laura) Mancino. She is also survived by six great-nieces, three great-nephews, one great-great-niece and one great-great-nephew, several cousins, her canine companion, Cosmo Jones and many dear friends. Debra was predeceased by her maternal grandfather, Alfred Dion; her aunt, Carolyn Okada; and uncles, Gerald and James Dion. Friends and relatives are invited to attend a graveside service for Debra on Saturday, May 11, at 10 a.m. in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Guideboard Road, Waterford. Debra's family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the staff of the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital who became her second family and grew to love her as their own. In remembrance of Debra, donations may be made online at







Chiera, Debra K. TROY Debra K. Chiera, 62, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital after a courageous battle with cancer. Debra was a hairstylist who worked in various salons in the Capital District and who had operated her own salon, LePrintemps in Loudonville. In her younger years, Debra enjoyed modeling and making her own jewelry. Debra is survived by her sister, Kim (Don) Hilliker; her two devoted nieces, Jennifer (Kevin) Teson and Staci (Tim) Teson, her nieces Melissa Razzano and Emilee (Peter) Walker and her nephew Jason (Julia) Forner; her uncles, Shigenobu Okada and Kevin (Laura) Mancino. She is also survived by six great-nieces, three great-nephews, one great-great-niece and one great-great-nephew, several cousins, her canine companion, Cosmo Jones and many dear friends. Debra was predeceased by her maternal grandfather, Alfred Dion; her aunt, Carolyn Okada; and uncles, Gerald and James Dion. Friends and relatives are invited to attend a graveside service for Debra on Saturday, May 11, at 10 a.m. in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Guideboard Road, Waterford. Debra's family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the staff of the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital who became her second family and grew to love her as their own. In remembrance of Debra, donations may be made online at www.walk4hospice.org under Team, Debra's Warriors. To leave a message of condolence for the family online, please visit SimmonsFuneral.com Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close