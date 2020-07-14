Russman, Debra L. CLIFTON PARK Debra L. Russman, 62, passed away with her family by her side on Saturday, July 11, 2020. Debra was the daughter of the late Donald Green and Mildred Trombley. Deb is survived by her husband of 17 years Paul Russman. Deb retired from New York State. She enjoyed gardening and traveling all over. Above all she was very proud of her family especially her grandkids. In addition to her husband, Deb is survived by her children, Shawn Smith, Heather Smith (John) and Shannan Smith, Colleen Russman, Nicole Russman (Kevin) and Erin Santarcangelo. She was the loving "Nana" of Kinley, Mila, Easton and Parker. She will also be missed by her brothers, Gary Green (Gabe) and Tim Green (Kristin) and numerous extended family and friends. Calling hours will be held on Friday, July 17, from 2-5 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Rd, Watervliet. A prayer service will begin at 5 p.m. Gathering size within our chapels will be based on the most current N.Y.S. occupancy requirements. Masks are required, and social distancing is to be observed inside and outside of our chapels. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com