Lummis, Debra Lee CLIFTON PARK Debra Lee Lummis of Rolling Brook Drive, passed away at home on May 20, 2020, after being stricken. She was 52. Born in Stratford, N.J. on June 30, 1967, she was the daughter of the late Harry George and MaryRita (Hallworth) Lummis Sr.Debra was a graduate of Stillwater High School, class of 1985. She worked at the Northway Auto Exchange and most recently owned and operated a day care service from her home in Clifton Park. She enjoyed theatre and was active in many community theatres in the Capital Region and beyond. She is survived by a brother, Harry Lummis Jr. (Bryan Henry) of Charlotte, N.C.; her nieces, Kalyn Lummis of Connecticut and Jourdan Lummis of Albany; as well as several cousins; and her companion Shane Thompson of Gloversville. She was predeceased by a nephew, Ethan Lummis. Due to current restrictions, services for Debra will be private and at the convenience of her family. Burial will be in the family plot in Galway Village Cemetery. Arrangements by the Richard J. Ryan Funeral Home, Inc., Galway.





