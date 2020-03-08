Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Debra Lynn Ackart. View Sign Service Information DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, Inc. 39 South Main Street Mechanicville , NY 12118 (518)-664-4500 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, Inc. 39 South Main Street Mechanicville , NY 12118 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Trinity Church of Lansingburgh 585 Fourth Ave (115th St.) Troy , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ackart, Debra Lynn STILLWATER Debra Lynn Ackart, 64, from Stillwater, died peacefully in the comfort of her home on March 3, 2020, surrounded by her devoted faithful loving family. Born in Troy on March 23, 1955, she was the daughter of the late Keith and Mildred Ackart. Debra graduated from Troy High School in 1973 and then received her nursing degree from St. Rose College. She worked as a nurse for over 30 years, first at Leonard Hospital and lastly at St. Mary's Hospital, Troy until retiring in 2010. She specialized in the areas of orthopedic, pediatric and diabetic nursing. A natural caregiver, her joy of taking care of others was an around the clock part of her life. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandson Dylan. They helped each other hand in hand over the years and created a never ending bond. Survivors include her daughter,Tara (Joe) Clark of Stillwater; grandsons, Dylan Ackart, and Joseph and Callen Clark; half-sister, Patricia Sheldrick of East Greenbush and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her half-siblings, Joseph, Chuck and William Manning. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Trinity Church of Lansingburgh, 585 Fourth Ave (115th St.), Troy. Calling hours at the DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, 39 So. Main St., Mechanicville on Monday evening from 4-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers and to celebrate the joy Debra had of her grandchildren, contributions may be made to support their future college education by making donations payable to Ackart/Clark Family, C/O DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, 39 S Main St, Mechanicville, NY 12118.







Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 8, 2020

