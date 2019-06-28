Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DeGuerre Averell Blackburn. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM home of Will Swift and Kevin Jacobs Valatie , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Blackburn, DeGuerre Averell KINDERHOOK DeGuerre Blackburn, 75, passed away at her home in Kinderhook, N.Y. on Friday, June 21, 2019. She was born August 28, 1943 to Mary Averell and Walter Campbell in Long Island, N.Y. She graduated from Ichabod Crane High School and Wells College. She received a Masters degree in Social Work from Simmons College. In 1986 DeGuerre founded VIDA (Voice for International Development and Adoption), an International and Domestic Adoption Agency, a not for profit child placing agency. VIDA placed children from South America, Asia and Eastern Europe with families in the United States and many other countries. DeGuerre was passionate about finding homes for children with special needs and advocated for children in other countries to come to the United States for medical treatment, also known as the Health for Life program; after the earthquake in Haiti she assisted in bringing twelve injured children to the United States for medical treatment. She worked with a humanitarian organization in Guatemala to raise funds in order to provide education for girls between the ages of five - 25. DeGuerre created VIDA's Eco Health Program to support the environment and all living creatures. She received the Maida Solomon Award in Social Work from Simmons College and the 2006 South Carolina Angel in Adoption Award. For 10 years prior to opening VIDA, DeGuerre was in private practice in Columbia County. She was the Director of a Family and Child Counseling Service, and also worked for the Veteran's Administration with patients who had psychiatric disorders and those who suffered from post traumatic stress disorder. DeGuerre married Roderic H. Blackburn in 1965. Shortly afterward, the couple lived for two years in Kenya, East Africa, where Roderic worked as an anthropologist among the Okiek tribe and DeGuerre served as a field assistant, collecting folk tales for cross-cultural comparisons. Family and friends will forever remember DeGuerre for her unconditional generosity. She rescued countless dogs, cats, and wayward souls, and gave them love and shelter in her home. She hosted elegant dinners and parties, and could communicate with almost anyone on any level. She was deeply committed to innumerable social and political causes. DeGuerre is survived by Roderic, to whom she was married for 53 years; and her son Logan; her daughter Mara; and her granddaughter Aspen. A Celebration of DeGuerre's Life will be held at the home of Will Swift and Kevin Jacobs in Valatie on Saturday, July 13, from 4 p.m. 6 p.m. Friends, colleagues and adoptive families who wish to attend should RSVP via email to



