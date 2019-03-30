Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Delora E. Marmillo. View Sign

Marmillo, Delora E. HOOSICK FALLS Delora E. Marmillo, 86, passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019, at the Albany Medical Center in Albany. She resided on Pine Valley Road with her husband of 66 years, Frank J. Marmillo. Delora was born on May 4, 1932, in Pittstown, the daughter of the late Edward and Neva (Lewis) Brundige. She was educated at schools in the Pittstown area. Delora worked at the Bennington Price Chopper for 24 years as a cashier. She enjoyed time spent with her family and was a communicant of the Immaculate Conception Church in Hoosick Falls. Survivors, other than her husband Frank, include their children, Debra Keough (Roy) of Greenwich, Francis Marmillo (Linda) of Hoosick, and Michael Marmillo (Christine) of Bennington; grandchildren, Steven Marmillo (Yolanda), Alicia Dickie (Aaron), and Nicole Marmillo; great-grandchildren, Wyatt Dickie, and Joseph Cash Dickie; also several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. She was predeceased by two sisters, Irene Church, and Anna Houser; also two brothers, George and Lewis Brundige. Funeral services will be on Wednesday April 3, at 11 a.m. in the Mahar Funeral Home, 43 Main St., Hoosick Falls. The burial will follow the service in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hoosick Falls. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday, April 2, from 5 - 7 p.m. and on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the start of the service.



