Campbell, Delores A. GUILDERLAND Delores A. Campbell, 86 of Guilderland, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 25, 2019, at St. Peter's Hospital after a brief illness. She was born in Westerlo and was the daughter of the late George and Bertha Becker Klippel Sr. Delores had worked for many years as claims processor with Traveler's Insurance Company. She was also employed with The Anderson Group for several years. Delores enjoyed gardening and knitting. She was a longtime member and volunteer at McKownville United Methodist Church. Delores is survived by her husband, Bertram B. Campbell; and her children, Doreen Olsen and Mark Campbell. She was the cherished aunt of Candace Collins and Richard Hoedmaker. Delores was the grandmother of David Roseboom, Michael Olsen and Harley Kahler. She was the great-grandmother of Leana Olsen and Lacey Roseboom. Funeral services will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. in the Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave., Colonie. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Delores's family on Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Westerlo Rural Cemetery. At the request of the family and in keeping with Delores's wishes, please consider memorial contributions to ASPCA, ( aspca.org ), 424 E. 92nd St., New York, NY, 10128-6804 or The Guilderland Food Pantry, P.O. Box 7, Guilderland, NY, 12084 ( GuilderlandFoodPantry.com ). To leave a message of condolence for the family, or to order flowers visit www.CannonFuneral.com