Smith, Delores E. ALBANY Delores E. Smith, 95, left us on July 3, 2020, to go be with our Dad, Al. Born in Albany on October 15, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Alfred and Theresa Marsch. She was the wife of 69 years to the late Alfred J. Smith whom she missed so much since his death in 2018. We got to spend peaceful time with her during the last weeks of her journey here on Earth, and for that we are grateful. Delores grew up in South Albany and attended Philip Schuyler High School. She then went to work at the former Eastern Tablet in Albany where she met her husband. She stayed at home to raise their family until the last child was in high school. She then returned to work and retired from the Social Security Administration in the Albany Office. Like Dad, Mom was always a hard worker and returned to work for a number of years for the Town of Colonie. Delores was quite involved in her children's lives in their formative years. She was a Christmas cookie maker, Cub Scout den mother, a piano lesson overseer, swim lesson taker, sewing teacher, crafter, disciplinarian and a bit of an artist when she was older. She loved her eight grandchildren very much and got to spend some precious time with her great-grandchildren. She was a golf "widow" for many years but she did enjoy watching it on T.V. with Dad, always commenting on the golf attire. Together, they enjoyed golf weekends with other friends at lovely venues. She drew the line with Sunday football, that was a definite no! Delores was a communicant of Our Lady of Assumption Church in Latham. Delores and Al were former members of St. Brigid's in Watervliet where she was a member of the Rosary Society. Delores is survived by her children, Kyle (Robby) Smith of East Greenbush, Terry (late John) Harding of Slingerlands, Sandy (Tim) Mann of Greensboro, N.C., and Russ (Debbie) Smith of Waterford; her grandchildren, Jessica Smith, Brian (Annie) Smith, Evan Smith, Emily Harding, Christie (Noel) Barker, Timothy (Lauren) Mann Jr., Brittany Smith, and Ryan Smith; her great-grandchildren, Juna, Harvey, Olivia, and Tripp; and by several loving nieces and nephews. Along with her husband, she was also preceded in death by her siblings, Alfred, Paul, Jean, and Ann. A funeral Mass for Delores will be celebrated on Wednesday, July 8, at 10:30 a.m. in Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Latham. Interment will follow in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Delores' memory to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA, 2221. Memorial page at parkerbrosmemorial.com
