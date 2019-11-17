Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Delyghte H. Woodruff. View Sign Service Information A J Cunningham Funeral Homes Inc 4898 New York 81 Greenville , NY 12083 (518)-966-8313 Calling hours 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM A J Cunningham Funeral Homes Inc 4898 New York 81 Greenville , NY 12083 View Map Service 6:30 PM A J Cunningham Funeral Homes Inc 4898 New York 81 Greenville , NY 12083 View Map Graveside service 10:30 AM Medusa Cemetery CR 403 Medusa , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Woodruff, Delyghte H. MEDUSA Delyghte H. Woodruff, age 90, passed away on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at The Pines Nursing Home in Catskill. She was born in Medusa on September 11, 1929, daughter of the late Sanford G. and Welthea A. (Francis) Shaver. Delyghte was a lifelong member of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), Hiawatha Grange, Clark White American Legion Unit 589 Ladies Auxiliary, Medusa United Church of Christ, as well as the family historian. Delyghte was a graduate of Greenville Central Schools and a life long resident of Medusa. After graduating, Delyghte became a homemaker and loved taking care of her husband, animals, and beautiful home. She and her husband loved trips to the ocean, and bird and wildlife watching. They also loved their beautiful collies as well as her cats, strays and all. She loved collecting anything with lighthouses and cats. She was an avid reader, loved doing puzzles, watching court shows and westerns, and especially spending time with her family and friends. Delyghte was predeceased by her husband, Burtis Woodruff; her brothers, Gordon R. Shaver and Delwin C. Shaver, Sr.; as well as her nephew, Blaine G. Shaver, Sr. Surviving are her nephew, Delwin C. Shaver, Jr. of Schoharie; niece, Kayette Ferraioli (George) of Lakeland, Fla.; nephew, Doyle K. Shaver, Sr. (Melony) of Medusa; niece, Marla J. Shaver of Westerlo; niece, Zena B. Higgins (Anthony) of Medusa; well as several great and great-great nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, November 19, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the A.J. Cunningham Funeral Home, 4898 SR 81, Greenville. Officers and members of Clark White American Legion Unit 589 Ladies Auxilary will conduct a service at 6:30 p.m. She will then be privately cremated. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 23, at 10:30 a.m. at the Medusa Cemetery, CR 403, Medusa. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either the Medusa United Church of Christ, c/o Katie Conroy, 955 Carter Bridge Rd, Greenville, NY 12083 or the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave, Menands, NY 12204. Condolences can be posted at







