Denice Nelson Maierhofer
Maierhofer, Denice Nelson LATHAM Our beloved Denice Nelson Maierhofer, 64 of Latham, passed into eternal peace on Friday, September 18, 2020, surrounded by her loving siblings, books, numerous cards from friends and family and drawings from loved ones. She is survived by her children, Michael and Keri Maierhofer; brother Michael Nelson (Laurie); sisters, Gail Smith, Nanette Reepmeyer (Paul), and Theresa Sosa (Edsel); nieces, Tess Reepmeyer and Margaret Carey; nephews, James Carey, Daniel Carey and Paul Reepmeyer; dear friend Jacqueline Flatley and many close relatives. She was predeceased by her parents, Francis Nelson and Suzanne Guttridge St. Cyr. Denice was a graduate of the Stillwater class of 1974 and had a lifelong career in retail management that spanned across to Houston, Texas and St. Louis, Mo., eventually coming back to the Capital District where she spent over 20 years managing the Stride Rite Shoe Store located in Stuyvesant Plaza. Denice was 100% dedicated to her job as the "shoe lady" and "shoeing the children." She cherished every minute of it and loved her loyal clientele and her "shoe crew." All that is asked is that, in memory of Denice, when you see a baby shoe, a cardinal, a peace sign, a daisy, a book, a baseball, a glass of chardonnay or even a broomstick, you think of her every time.


Published in Albany Times Union on Sep. 24, 2020.
1 entry
September 23, 2020
Denice will be missed by her family, friends and her shoe family, oh the many feet she fitted over her 20 years managing Stride Rite Albany. Thinking of her and missing her every day. Cheers Denice!
Sharon Cohen
Coworker
