Burke, Denis C. LATHAM Denis C. Burke, 81, was welcomed into the wonderful Kingdom of Heaven in the early evening of Tuesday, October 15, 2019. Denis was born in Cork City, Ireland on December 30, 1937, the son of the late Elizabeth and Denis Burke. He immigrated to the United States when he was 17 years old and has resided in the Capital Region ever since. Landing on the shores of America with a few coins and a dream he set out to fulfill the promise of this nation. He set about learning a trade and eventually went into business for himself as a contractor. He built Emerald Painting from a small residential painting company to a large successful commercial operation that worked throughout New York State. He was also the proud owner of the Leprechaun Restaurant in Loudonville and the Blarney Stone Pub in Cohoes. Denis was a passionate man whose love for his wife Alice knew no bounds. Denis was happiest when he was surrounded by his family especially his grandchildren. He passed on his love of Ireland, music, education and a good story to everyone he met and welcomed everyone whether friend or stranger as if he knew them his whole life. Those of you who knew him can hear him now spinning a tale of glories past whether it was about his world travels, his prowess on the soccer pitch or one of his great adventures. At the very least you can hear him and probably picture him singing a Tom Jones song. Denis was a scratch golfer and played semi-professional soccer with the Albany Sports Club. He grew up playing hurling in Ireland and was an avid outdoorsman who loved bow hunting. Those of us left behind will miss him dearly. Our loss is profound yet his eternal gift of faith and his passionate love will sustain us until we see him again. Denis leaves behind his beloved wife of 60 years, Alice Burke (nee Allen); sons, Denis (Jeannet) of Houston, Texas, Paul of Colonie, and Kevin (Gina) of Altamont; and daughter Terese (Michael) Meagher of Loudonville. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Tyler, Brendan, Conor, Joseph, Bridget, Clarissa, Rory and Brianna; his brother Eugene; and sisters, Marie O'Sullivan and Betty Collins, all of Cork City, Ireland; and many nephews, great-nephews, nieces, great-nieces, cousins and friends. Denis was predeceased by his beloved sister, Kathleen Manley. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, October 19, at 12 p.m. in St. Pius X Church, 23 Crumitie Rd., Loudonville. Calling hours will precede the Mass on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the church. Interment will be private. To leave a special message for the family online, visit DalyFuneralHome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 17, 2019