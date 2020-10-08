Mazzariello, Denise A. COHOES Denise A. Mazzariello passed away peacefully at home Monday evening, October 5, 2020, with her loving husband and children by her side. Born in Rome, N.Y. at the Griffiss Air Force Base on December 7, 1958, she was one of eight children of the late Allen John and Barbara Mercer. Denise grew up in the Earlville, N.Y. area and was a 1977 graduate of Sherburne-Earlville High School. She later moved to Watervliet with her husband where they raised their four children. She was about as unselfish as anyone, always putting others before herself. She had a heart of gold and could lift the spirits of any room she walked into. She always made sure everyone felt welcomed in her presence and was well loved by everyone she met. Denise was involved in many organizations and always kept herself busy. She was a Sunday school teacher at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel, a ski club school chaperone, and girl scout troop leader. Every summer she loved to organize trips to tube down the Battenkill. She loved being outdoors and enjoyed camping trips. She especially cherished her trips away with her friends at Cranberry Lake and Cape Cod. She was a crafty woman who could find a second use for anything and would fix almost anything she could- her specialty was appliances and lawnmowers. While she had many hobbies, nothing made her happier than spending time with her grandchildren. Denise is survived by her dear husband of 41 years, Thomas F. Mazzariello Sr. of Cohoes; their four children, Thomas Mazzariello Jr. of Cohoes, Danielle (Robert) Wattsman of Cohoes, Nicole (Nick) Casale of Latham, and Jessica (Joe) Lennon of Latham; her eight grandchildren, Noah, Joseph, and Reagan Casale, Mila, Mazlyn, and Gabriel Wattsman, and Lucy and Joey Lennon; her siblings, William (Suzie) John of Arizona, Debra (Douglas) Potterfield of Mississippi, Robert (Deborah) John of Florida, Diane John of Norwich, N.Y., and B. Scott (Melissa) John of Florida; her mother in-law Frances (Late Joseph) Tracey formerly of Watervliet; her brother-in-law John (Kathleen) Mazzariello of Watervliet; and by many nieces, nephews and a very special group of friends. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Paul and James John. Denise's family would like to thank her relatives and friends for their love and support while she battled Glioblastoma the last couple of years. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, October 10, at 10 a.m. in St. Pius X Church, Latham, with interment to follow in St. Agnes Cemetery, Cohoes. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Denise's family on Friday, October 9, from 4 until 7 p.m. at Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Watervliet. Condolence book at memorial page at parkerbrosmemorial.com
