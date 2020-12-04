1/1
Denise (Bethune) Ferebee
1948 - 2020
Ferebee, Denise (Bethune) ATLANTA, Ga. Denise (Bethune) Ferebee, 72 of Atlanta, Ga., passed in Atlanta on Saturday, November 21, 2020. Denise was on born July 21, 1948, in Albany to the late Sherman and Catherine Bethune. She was a 1965 graduate of Albany High School. Denise was employed with Albany Memorial Hospital for 40 years, first as a central supply clerk moving onto become a surgical technician until her retirement in August, 2001. She was well respected at Albany Memorial Hospital and knew just as much medically as the doctors she assisted. Ms. Ferebee was voted employee of the year at Albany Memorial Hospital. Denise enjoyed her visits with her granddaughter, Gianna. They would take trips to Target, and Ross, do some shopping and later getting a treat or bite to eat. Gianna was her ray of sunshine, teaching her how to use the newest app on her ipad and watching tik-tok videos. Denise would often say, "That Gianna is something else, she's a smart little girl, ya'll better pay attention." She truly lived life to the fullest as she loved to shop, cook, and entertain friends occasionally. She was preceded in death by her parents, Sherman and Catherine Bethune; brothers, Robert "Bobbie" Williams, Eric Bethune and Ronald Little; sisters, Laura Singletary, Lorraine "Rainey" Tucker; and grand-daughter, Shadasha Gary. To cherish her loving memories are her loving sons, Andre Gary of Albany and Sean Gary of Atlanta, Ga.; brother, Gary Bethune of Albany; grandson, Lamaun Gary; granddaughter, Gianna Gary; great-grandsons, Jaylen and Johan Gary; and she was a bonus mother to her niece, Audrey Shaif; along with a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, family and friends.


Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 4, 2020.
