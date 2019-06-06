GRIFFIN Denise In loving memory of our beloved Denise who was taken from us on June 6, 1985. We're sending a robin to Heaven with a parcel on its wings, be careful when you open it its full of beautiful things. Inside are a million kisses, wrapped up in a million hugs, to say how much we miss you, and to send you all our love. We will hold you close within our hearts, and there you will remain, to walk with us throughout our lives, until we meet again. Love, Mom, Beth and Rachel



