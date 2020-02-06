Lindheimer, Denise M. BALLSTON SPA Denise M. (Carroll) Lindheimer, 72, died on February 4, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Henry; cherished mother of Christina, Carol, Mary Alice and Ann Marie. She is also survived by her grandchildren; brothers and sisters; nieces and nephews and cousins. Her funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday at 11 a.m. in St. Ambrose Church, Latham. Friends are invited and may also visit with her family at the Parker Bros. Memorial in Watervliet on Saturday, prior to the Mass from 8 until 10 a.m. Interment in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Colonie. A complete obituary will appear on Friday. Visit parkerbrosmemorial.com for additional information.
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 6, 2020