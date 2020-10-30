Robles-Vrede, Denise M. COHOES Denise M. Robles-Vrede, 55 of Vliet Boulevard, died peacefully Monday, October 26, 2020, at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital after a short battle with lung cancer. Denise was born on March 11, 1965, and educated in New York City. Denise was the daughter of Levi Wellington and the late Winifred Saunders Wellington. She moved to this area in the late 1980s and lived for many years in Cohoes. Previous employment included OTB in Cohoes as well as being a home health aide for ROI center of disability services. Denise was a former communicant of St. Bernard's Church and was very community oriented. Her faith and love of God played an important role in her life. She was known both for her humility and love of family. She always enjoyed having family around her home and was renowned for the fantastic dinners she made for them. Denise was the beloved wife of Marcel Vrede; the loving mother of Jose L. Robles Jr., Desiree Robles and Melina Vrede; and the sister of Mae and Jason Wellington. She is also survived by her adored granddaughter, Elliana as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to her mother, she was predeceased by her husband Jose Luis Robles Sr. who passed in October 1992. Relatives and friends may visit Sunday from 3-6 p.m. at the Stanton Farrell Funeral Home, now located at 105 Vliet Blvd., Cohoes. Masks will be required and social distancing and occupancy regulations will be observed. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, the funeral service will be private. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Waterford. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit Fitzgeraldfuneralhomeltd.com