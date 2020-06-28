Ringer, Denise M. White LATHAM Denise M. White Ringer, 69 of Latham, passed away on June 26, 2020, at her home surrounded by family. She bravely battled different types of cancer over the last 20 years. Born in Cohoes, she was the daughter of the late Wesley and Marie Fisher White. She was a graduate of Cohoes High School and received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from SUNY Plattsburg. She also obtained a Master's in Nursing Education from Russell Sage College. Denise recently retired and previously held several leadership positions at local hospitals. This included being the director of Training and Development at St. Peter's Hospital, vice president of Patient Care Services at Albany Memorial Hospital and Medical Nursing Education coordinator at Albany Medical Center. Denise taught nursing at both the baccalaureate and master's level in addition to serving on the American Society for Training and Development. She was a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives and was certified in Learning Performance through the American Society of Training and Development. Denise received numerous awards, including Woman of the Year for the Troy Business and Professional Women's Club and Trainer of the Year for the Hudson Mohawk Chapter of the American Society for Training and Development. She also led her team to receive the Chief Learning Officer Magazine's Learning Elite Award. Denise loved animals, as well as planning events. She served on the Animal Protective Foundation Gala Committee and previously was the president for the Mohawk Hudson River Humane Society. Denise regularly volunteered her time with activities associated with Our Lady of Assumption Church. She enjoyed playing doubles tennis and watching reality television shows. Denise loved getting coffee with friends and eating out with family always wanting the items to come out steaming. She was an excellent cook with many looking forward to her potato salad, lasagna and pumpkin cake. Denise was very grateful for the support and treatment provided by Dr. Busch, Dr. Dudek, Dr. Timmins, along with their staff. The family would like to thank The Community Hospice for their genuine and compassionate care given to Denise during her illness. Survivors include her loving husband, Frederick Ringer; devoted children, Samara (Ryan) Bushey and Jordan (Anxhela) Ringer; her devoted grandchildren, Mackenzie Ringer, Matthias Ringer and Logan Bushey; she was also the sister of Donna (Benjamin) Mancini and Dianne Houck; and aunt to Jason Ringer, Jill Montag, Hayley Gentner and Dylan Thomas. Family and friends are invited to call at the Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home, 149 Old Loudon Road, Latham, Monday, June 29, from 4 to 6 p.m. Funeral services will be private. Contributions in memory of Denise may be made to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY 12204.