Denise Roberts

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Denise Roberts.
Service Information
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
181 Troy Schenectady Road
Watervliet, NY
12189
(518)-272-2824
Obituary
Send Flowers

Roberts, Denise COHOES With sadness we announce the passing of Denise Roberts, peacefully surrounded by loving family, on Saturday, January 11, 2020. Beloved wife of William of 38 years; sister of Jean and Patricia; loving mother of Barbara (Edward) and William. Grandmother of Dominick, the light of her life. She leaves behind her feline companion Lola LaBella. The family will be having a celebration of life at a later date. To leave a special message for the family online, visit NewComerAlbany.com

logo
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 16, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.