Roberts, Denise COHOES With sadness we announce the passing of Denise Roberts, peacefully surrounded by loving family, on Saturday, January 11, 2020. Beloved wife of William of 38 years; sister of Jean and Patricia; loving mother of Barbara (Edward) and William. Grandmother of Dominick, the light of her life. She leaves behind her feline companion Lola LaBella. The family will be having a celebration of life at a later date. To leave a special message for the family online, visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 16, 2020