Denna F. Patterson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Denna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patterson, Denna F. RAVENA Denna F. Patterson, 57 of McCulloch Avenue, died on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Albany Medical Center. Born in Albany, she was the daughter of Donald Arthur Sr. and Roseann Matacchiero Arthur of Glens Falls. She was educated in Ballston Spa Schools and was a graduate of Bryant and Stratton College in Albany.Denna was employed for over 20 years at R.P.I. in Troy as an administrative assistant. Prior to that, she was employed by Seagroatt Floral Co. and Seagroatt Riccardi Ltd. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and also gardening. She is survived by her longtime companion Michael Francolini; her children, Lisa Arthur (Ray Contreras) of Stillwater and Thomas Patterson Jr. (Madeline) of New Jersey; and her stepdaughter Brianne Ripley of Albany. She was the sister of Donna Eaton of Mechanicville, Debra Willey of Galway, Dawn Pratt of Moriah and Donald Arthur Jr. of Anchorage, Alaska; and was the proud grandmother of Antonio and Lilliana Contreras, Thomas Patterson III, Claire and Wyatt Patterson and Mem to Jack, Pierce and Quinn Ripley. Several nieces and nephews also survive. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with her family on Friday from 5-7 p.m. at the Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St. (Rte.32), Waterford. Per CDC directives, masks will be required and social distancing observed. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to the American Lung Association, 418 Broadway, 1st Floor, Albany, NY, 12207. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Phillip J. Brendese Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Phillip J. Brendese Funeral Home
133 Broad St
Waterford, NY 12188
(518) 237-8296
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved