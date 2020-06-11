Patterson, Denna F. RAVENA Denna F. Patterson, 57 of McCulloch Avenue, died on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Albany Medical Center. Born in Albany, she was the daughter of Donald Arthur Sr. and Roseann Matacchiero Arthur of Glens Falls. She was educated in Ballston Spa Schools and was a graduate of Bryant and Stratton College in Albany.Denna was employed for over 20 years at R.P.I. in Troy as an administrative assistant. Prior to that, she was employed by Seagroatt Floral Co. and Seagroatt Riccardi Ltd. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and also gardening. She is survived by her longtime companion Michael Francolini; her children, Lisa Arthur (Ray Contreras) of Stillwater and Thomas Patterson Jr. (Madeline) of New Jersey; and her stepdaughter Brianne Ripley of Albany. She was the sister of Donna Eaton of Mechanicville, Debra Willey of Galway, Dawn Pratt of Moriah and Donald Arthur Jr. of Anchorage, Alaska; and was the proud grandmother of Antonio and Lilliana Contreras, Thomas Patterson III, Claire and Wyatt Patterson and Mem to Jack, Pierce and Quinn Ripley. Several nieces and nephews also survive. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with her family on Friday from 5-7 p.m. at the Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St. (Rte.32), Waterford. Per CDC directives, masks will be required and social distancing observed. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to the American Lung Association, 418 Broadway, 1st Floor, Albany, NY, 12207. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 11, 2020.