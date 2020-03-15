Sweeney, Dennis A. SNYDERS LAKE Dennis A. Sweeney, 63, passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at St. Peter's Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Dennis was born on July 20, 1956, in Troy and was the son of the late James and Phyllis (Wixted) Sweeney. He graduated from Shenendehowa High School and received his associate degree in electrical engineering from H.V.C.C. He was a bus operator for the past 23 years for CDTA and recently retired this past February. He loved cooking, horses, his home, hiking, doing home remodeling projects for family and friends, but most especially spending time with his family and his special four-legged friend Cody. Dennis is survived by his loving husband, Michael L. Carey; his loving sons, Joshua Sweeney and Joseph (Jamie Lynn) Sweeney; his cherished granddaughters, Lillian Alyse and Emily Elizabeth Sweeney; his siblings, Mary (Arthur) Savoy, Geneva (the late Matthew) DiFiore, James (Bonnie) Sweeney Jr., Patricia (Michael) Amador, Kathleen (the late Matthew) Coleman, Phyllis MacKenzie, John (Mary) Sweeney, and Donna Sweeney; his mother-in-law, Catherine Cutting; his special friend, Clara Anderson and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his best friend, Terry VanWormer. At the request of Dennis, there will be no service. He asked that you raise a glass, remember a fond memory and donate to a local dog rescue of one's choice. To leave a special message for the family online, visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 15, 2020