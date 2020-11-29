Galka, Dennis "Denny" E. ALBANY Dennis E. Galka, 72, entered eternal life suddenly on Friday, November 27, 2020. Born and raised in Albany, he attended St. Joseph's School in Albany and graduated from Guilderland High School. He was the son of the late Alexander and Genevieve Tomlinson Galka. He worked for 37 years for the City of Albany Fire Department, retiring as the quartermaster in 2007. He was a life member and former board member of the PACC. Dad was proud to be Polish, enjoying polka dances, events, and listening to the Rymanowski Polka Program on Sunday mornings. He was past exalted ruler of the Albany Elks Lodge. He was the former president of Guilderland Babe Ruth and was quintessential in the building of the clubhouse at Tawasentha Park. He was former president, secretary, and commissioner of assignments of the Capital District Baseball Umpires Association. Denny had a passion for baseball like no other. When he figured out that he was not able to play any longer, he turned to umpiring. He worked his way through school, completing Harry Wendelstedts School of umpiring and umping games into the Eastern League of Triple A Baseball. Through umpiring he met some of his best friends, including his best man, retired MLB Umpire Edward Montague. Denny continued to enjoy the love of the game and heat by attending Spring Training in Scottsdale, Ariz., where he would meet up with Ed and some of his other retired umpire friends. He spent 55 years of his life officiating sporting events all over the Capital District. In 2014, Denny was inducted into the New York State Baseball Hall of Fame as an umpire, which he held in such high regard. He loved his Los Angeles Dodgers baseball team and was extremely happy to see them win the World Series this year. Dad loved his family with all his heart, and it is bittersweet to us that he went home to the Lord the same day his wife did, eight years earlier. He cherished the times he got to be with his grandkids whether it be at one of the little league games, backyard cookouts or swim time in the pool. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his loving wife, Esther Jean Herbst Galka; loving daughter, Jane V. Galka; and his brothers, Joseph Galka and Reverend Paul Galka OFM. Dennis is survived by his cherished children, Amy Jean (Justin) Gershon, Edward M. (Michelle) Galka, and Lee D. Galka; adored Pa to Michael R. Carlin III, Addison Jean Gershon, Canaan and Vaeda Galka; sister-in-law, Josephine Galka; also, several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Denny's family would like to extend their gratitude for the care he has received over the years from Michael Gardner M.D., and The Advanced Heart Disease Clinic run by Reid Mueller M.D. and his staff there. Relatives and friends are invited and may visit with Dennis's family on Wednesday, December 2, from 4-7 p.m. in the Lasak & Gigliotti Funeral Home, 208 N. Allen St., Albany. Please only enter the funeral home from the rear parking lot doorway; masks and social distancing required; and 40 visitors at a time will be allowed in the funeral home at a time. Funeral services on Thursday, December 3, at 10 a.m. in St. Pius X Church, Loudonville, where his funeral Mass will be celebrated; masks and social distancing required; church ambassadors will be available to help with seating and questions; please try to arrive by 9:45 a.m. The Rite of Committal will be held in Our Lady of Angeles Cemetery, Colonie, immediately following the funeral Mass. Those wishing to remember Denny in a special way may make a contribution at UmpsCare.com
