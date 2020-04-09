Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dennis F. Evans. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Evans, Dennis F. MALTA Dennis F. Evans, 59, passed peacefully Monday, April 6, 2020, at Saratoga Hospital. Dennis was born in Niskayuna to the late Thomas and Marion Meehan Evans. He was working as a real estate broker for Coldwell Banker in Clifton Park. Dennis enjoyed traveling, attending concerts, giving casinos his money, and RVing. He was an avid runner and he loved to make people laugh. Dennis was predeceased by two siblings, Thomas Evans and Marlene Dedmon. He is survived by three children, Erin, Samantha and Austin Evans; a brother Mark Evans and his wife Lori Evans; son-in-law, Jeffery Morad; his significant other, Wendy Hughes; and the mother of his children Deborah Kazyaka. Funeral services will be private due to COVID-19 restrictions. Once public gatherings return, a celebration of his life will be held for the general public. The family would like to thank the entire staff at Saratoga Hospital for the compassionate care they provided. Memorial contributions may be made to the Saratoga Hospital Foundation, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.







