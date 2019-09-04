Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dennis F. McCarthy. View Sign Service Information Cannon Funeral Home 2020 Central Ave. Albany , NY 12205 (518)-869-1005 Send Flowers Obituary

McCarthy, Dennis F. COLONIE Dennis "Frank" McCarthy, 88 of Merrill Street, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at his home. Born on November 25, 1930, he was the son of Frank E. and Elizabeth (McManus) McCarthy. Dennis was born and raised in Watervliet. He was a 1949 graduate of Watervliet High School. After graduation, he then worked at the family business, McCarthy's Beer Garden. He enlisted and served in the U.S. Navy from 1950-1954, aboard the LST-1071 Landing craft vessel, stationed at Little Creek, Va. On September 1, 1952, Dennis married the love of his life, Jean Marie Peters, at St. Patrick's Church in Watervliet. Upon honorable discharge from the Navy, Dennis enrolled at Siena College where he earned a B.A., graduating in 1958. In 1962, he completed his master's degree from SUNY Albany. Later, Dennis earned his N.Y.S. certification in secondary school administration and special education from SUNY. Dennis began his career in education as a schoolteacher at Shenendehowa School District. After a few years, he accepted a position with South Colonie Central School District at the high school in the Social Studies Department. He also taught at Lisha Kill and Sand Creek Schools. In addition to teaching, Dennis served as vice principal at both Vincentian Institute and Lisha Kill serving the freshman class. He retired from South Colonie Central School District after more than 30 years of service. Dennis was a coach for the South Colonie freshman football team. He was instrumental in founding the Kiwanis Key Club at the High School. He was an active member of the South Colonie Teachers' Association at one point serving as president. In retirement, Dennis continued his love of playing golf. Physical fitness was a lifetime devotion. He was a regular at the Ciccotti Center where he swam laps, worked out and lifted weights every day. He was a member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians in Watervliet, a lifetime member of the VFW, and a past member of the Colonie Elks, St. George's Society, and the Knights of Columbus. In addition to his parents, Dennis was predeceased by his son Francis H. McCarthy (2014); a son-in-law Donald G. Safranec; and a brother and sister-in-law Edward J. and Peggy Rourke McCarthy. He leaves his loving and devoted wife of 67 years, Jean Marie McCarthy of Colonie; daughters, Catherine E. McCarthy of Virginia Beach, Va., Denise M. Safranec (fiance Joel Obuchowski) of Loudonville, and Margaret Ann "Peggy" McCarthy-Hughes of Fredericksburg, Va.; grandchildren, Rachel Safranec, Adam Safranec (Amy Mason), Dennis (Rebecca) and Jay Hughes, and Jeanette Ashley Schofield; great-grandchildren, Caleb and Logan Hughes; sister Madeline Kilcullen of Watervliet; several nieces and nephews including his special niece Deborah McCarthy; and longtime family friend Gail Traver of Colonie. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, September 6, in St. Clare's Church, 1947 Central Ave, Colonie. Burial will be in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. Calling hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 5, at the Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave., Colonie. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in Dennis' name to the Albany Community Hospice or the Church of St. Clare's. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.cannonfuneral.com Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Navy Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

