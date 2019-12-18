Breen, Dennis G. ALBANY Dennis G. Breen, 76 of Albany, passed away on December 14, 2019, after a long illness. Born on April 21, 1943, in Cropsyville, Dennis was a graduate of Tamarac High School, class of 1961. Dennis served in the U.S. Navy from 1961 - 1966 and received an honorable discharge. He then spent the next 40 years working for the State at the Division of Criminal Justice Services, retiring in 2010. Dennis enjoyed watching TV, being a proud Yankees and Giants fan and war shows, always looking for the ship he spent time on while in the Navy. He was predeceased by his wife, Mary Breen in 2013, whom he never overcame missing dearly. Dennis is survived by his devoted daughter Pennie (Mike) Croll of the Town of Guilderland; son Kenny (Shana) Breen of the state of Florida; four grandchildren, a great-grandson due in March; along with two remaining twin sisters, Sharon and Karen, out of nine siblings. Pennie would like to thank all the rehabilitation, short term hospital, and Troy Center staff who showed tolerance and patience towards her father for all the care he required for the past five years. Relatives and friends may call from 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. on Friday, December 20, at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd, Colonie, where a funeral service will be held at 12:30 p.m. in the funeral home. Interment will follow the service in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery, Colonie. In lieu of flowers, you may donate to Foundation to honor Mary Breen's memory. To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019