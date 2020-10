Lever, Dennis H. RENSSELAER Dennis H. Lever, 70 of Rensselaer, passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at his residence. Dennis was born on December 14, 1949, in Troy, one of 11 to the late Harry and Helen (Phillips) Lever. He was a cabinet maker for Millbrook Kitchens, Nassau. Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Pamela J. Lever; and three sons, Keith, Shawn, and Jason Lever. Services will be on Sunday from 1-3 p.m. in the Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home. For further information and to send condolences go to www.wjrockefeller.com