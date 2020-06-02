Dennis J. Booth
Booth, Dennis J. COLONIE Dennis J. Booth, 79, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Sunday, May 31, 2020. Born in Schenectady, Dennis was the son of the late Joseph and Dorothy Booth. Dennis was predeceased by the love of his life, Sharon Booth. Dennis retired from the N.Y.S. Thruway Authority after 30 plus years of service as a bureau chief. He was an avid bowler, golfer and a veracious reader. Above all, he was a proud husband, father and grandfather. Dennis is survived by his children, Geoffrey Booth (Michele Teague), Christopher Booth, Scott Booth (Melissa) and Jacqueline Bellinger (Jeff); his grandchildren, Nick, Scott, Scott Jr., Cassandra, Greg, Ryan, Gracie, Todd, Luke; and his great-grandchildren, Nora and Emma; as well as his siblings, Sally Musto, Danny Booth and JoEllen Pepper. Services will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at StJude.org in Dennis's name. To leave a special message for the family online please visit, NewComerAlbany.com




Published in Albany Times Union from Jun. 2 to Jun. 4, 2020.
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
181 Troy Schenectady Road
Watervliet, NY 12189
(518) 272-2824
