Quinn, Dennis James TROY Dennis James Quinn, 64, passed away on December 2, 2019, at Abraham House in Rome, N.Y. after a long illness. Denny was born in Troy on July 27, 1955, son of the late Edward J. "Ned" Quinn and the late Ruth Masters Quinn. He was a graduate of St. Paul The Apostle School in Troy and Troy High School, and he attended Hudson Valley Community College. He retired from the Troy Housing Authority. He resided in Troy for most of his life. Dennis was a kind and gentle soul, a great wit who enjoyed collecting antiques, working on his house and property, and finding the humor in any situation. He loved his pet dogs and was an avid traveler. Besides his parents, Dennis was predeceased by his brother Richard M. "Dick" Quinn. He is survived by his brothers, Thomas (Dianne) Quinn of Mandeville, La., Larry (Mary Beth) Quinn of Troy, and John (Verdiana) Quinn of Fogelsville, Pa.; his sister Colleen Quinn (Matthew) Roberts of Gilbert, Ariz.; and his aunt Joan Quinn Coughlin of Troy. Several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive. The funeral service will be private. Condolences at SimpleChoicesCremation.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 8, 2019