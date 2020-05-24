McFarland, Dennis John ALBANY Dennis John McFarland, age 71 of Albany, died of natural causes on April 29, 2020. He was the cherished husband of Loretta Malta; and the devoted father of John, Christopher, and Michael McFarland. Dennis was born on March 2, 1949, in Stamford, Conn. to Louis John McFarland and Luella Ruth Wedding McFarland (both deceased). He and his brother Neal (also deceased) were raised in Covington, Ky. in a house that their father built. Dennis was an offensive tackle on his high school varsity football team and a lifelong athlete who skied, roller-skated, and hiked weekly in the Adirondack and Catskill Mountains. His final hiking trip was to Bald Mountain on April 20, 2020. Dennis earned a Ph.D. in physiological psychology with a minor in pharmacology from the University of Kentucky in 1978. He was a research scientist at the New York State Department of Health Wadsworth Center from 1978 until his retirement in 2018. Dennis was a pioneer and principal founder of the now burgeoning field of brain-computer interface (BCI) research. BCIs allow paralyzed people to use their brainwaves to communicate and improve neuromuscular control for conditions such as stroke and cerebral palsy. Dennis was the co-inventor of a BCI developed at the Wadsworth Center, which honored him with a Pangborn Award. He was an internationally renowned innovator and holds a number of important patents. His contributions shaped BCI research and development from the beginning and will guide it far into the future. His work was featured in a 1993 front-page story in the New York Times, a 2008 episode of 60 Minutes, and a 2006 Today Show episode in which Katie Couric spelled the word "peace" with her brain waves. Dennis also conducted seminal research on auditory processing and auditory processing disorders. He was instrumental in developing the concept of modality specificity as a criterion for validating diagnoses and was honored by the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association for his significant contributions to research and to the professions of Speech-Language Pathology and Audiology. Dennis published over 120 peer-reviewed articles. His papers received awards from the IEEE Engineering in Medicine and Biology Society and the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association, and he served as an associate editor for their journals. He edited a book on mental abilities and co-authored/co-edited books on BCI and auditory processing. In addition to possessing an encyclopedic grasp and deep understanding of the development, history, and status of psychology as a scientific enterprise, Dennis was a superb applied mathematician, statistician, and computer programmer. His programming skills were described by a colleague as placing him in "an elite class all his own" and were all the more impressive given that he was self-taught. Dennis was also respected for his high standards and even higher integrity. He will be greatly missed by his immediate colleagues, his students, and his many friends and collaborators throughout the world who valued him as a unique, erudite, and always welcoming advisor and unimpeachable authority. His gift for teaching and mentoring did not end in the lab, as his three sons are pursuing careers in physics, biophysics, and software engineering. Dennis was a caring, honest, and unpretentious man with a wonderful, dry wit. His sensibility blended an openness to experience with careful thought and deliberation. Dennis was a voracious reader and conversant on topics ranging from psychology, neuroscience, virology and physics, to evolution, genetics, and politics. He was an accomplished cook, who was known for delicious quiches, stir-fries, and chili. He was beloved by all who knew him as a kind and gentle man who always put others ahead of himself. He made an indelible impression even on those who only knew him for a short time. As noted by a former collaborator, "His loving temperament was a rare gift for all those around him." A memorial service will be held at a future date. An obituary is posted on the McVeigh Funeral Home of Albany website for those who wish to share memories of Dennis and express condolences.





