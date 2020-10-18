1/1
Dennis M. Schaffer
Schaffer, Dennis M. SELKIRK Dennis M. Schaffer, 67, passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, from a long battle with lung disease. Dennis was a devout catholic and a communicant of The Church of St. Patrick, Ravena. He was an extremely generous man giving regularly to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and many other charitable organizations. He was a humble and selfless man. Dennis was a devoted husband, father and "Papa." He is survived by his loving wife, Dianne; children, Matthew (Maria) Schaffer, and Michelle (Kevin) Ruso; six granddaughters and one great-granddaughter; and brothers, Richard, Peter and Billy. Friends may call at the Babcock Funeral Home, Ravena on Tuesday, October 20, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Masks will be required and social distancing will be observed. All other services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Donations in memory of Dennis may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142.




Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Calling hours
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Babcock Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Babcock Funeral Home Inc
19 Pulver Ave
Ravena, NY 12143
(518) 756-8333
